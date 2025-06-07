Kaduna PDP Blows Hot Over Fresh Bandit Attacks

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Kaduna State chapter, has condemned the recent spate of bandit attacks in parts of the state, describing the development as “Tragic” and “A failure of governance.”

Speaking in a statement issued over the weekend, the party said attacks in Kagara and Ugom communities, located in Giwa and Kajuru Local Government Areas, respectively, left two persons dead and several others injured between June 4 and 6, 2025.

Signed by the Kaduna PDP Chairman, Edward Masha, the party expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and the trauma inflicted on affected families.

The victims were identified as Salisu Aminu and Stephen Alhassan, and they were both described as respected community members.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the quick recovery of those injured. The senseless violence must stop,” the statement said.

The PDP also berated both the state and federal governments over what it described as their “consistent failure to safeguard the lives and property of citizens.”

They called on Governor Uba Sani’s administration to immediately review its security architecture, particularly urging the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs to wake up to its responsibilities.

“The APC-led government in Kaduna must act decisively. The Ministry of Internal Security has become alarmingly dormant.

“It must be revived to coordinate efforts with federal forces to prevent further bloodshed,” the party said.

The PDP further called on state agencies such as the State Emergency Management Agency and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to immediately render assistance to affected families.

Reaffirming its commitment to the welfare of Kaduna residents, the PDP vowed to continue holding the ruling party accountable, as it called on citizens to remain calm and hopeful ahead of the 2027 general elections.

