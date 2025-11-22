Kaduna Partners S’African Firm PMT To Boost Precious Metals Processing

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has said the state is set to welcome major investment in precious-metal processing following a strategic engagement with the leadership of Precious Metals Tswane (PMT), a leading South African refinery.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, where the Nigerian delegation is exploring global partnerships for sustainable economic growth.

Sani described PMT as a reputable refinery with strong expertise in processing precious metals for international industry players.

He said the company presented an ambitious proposal to expand into Nigeria, with Kaduna State identified as a prime destination due to its strategic advantages and mineral potential.

According to him, PMT’s operational model includes the purchase and processing of raw materials from artisanal miners, backed by technology transfer, capacity building, and global market integration, all anchored in strict ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) standards.

With the company’s capacity to refine up to two tonnes of precious metals daily, Gov. Sani said the partnership has the potential to reshape Nigeria’s precious-metals value chain and stimulate large-scale industrial activity.

He revealed that plans are already in motion to establish an aggregation and processing centre in Kaduna State to support the initiative.

Sani reaffirmed that Kaduna remains open to credible investors committed to responsible mining, technical excellence, value creation and job generation.

“Our administration is dedicated to attracting partners who will deepen local competencies and elevate Kaduna’s mining and mineral-processing ecosystem for global competitiveness,” he said.

He added that the state government’s engagements at the G20 Summit are focused on securing long-term investments that will drive economic transformation and enhance prosperity for the people of Kaduna State.