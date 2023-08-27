Kaduna NDLEA Arrests 84 Suspects, Seizes 451.976kg Illicit Drugs In July

The Kaduna State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has released a report that the agency arrested a total of 84 suspects in July alone.

Ibrahim Braji, the Kaduna NDLEA Commander disclosed in a statement released on Sunday that the command also confiscated 451.976kg of illegal substances during the month under consideration, adding that it secured six convictions of suspects.

According to him, the numerous drugs collected included Indian Hemp, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Tramadol, and other Psychotropic Substances, with a total weight of 451.976kg.

The commander also disclosed that its operatives also recovered 90 rounds of live ammunition, Live bullets of 7.62mm calibres and a new Jojef pump action gun with registration number 23-0174.

“Within the month under review, 18 illicit drug joints have been dismantled across the state which include Kantin Agah, Hayin Dan-mani, Mando, Anguwan Dosa, Mararabar Rido, Tukur-Tukur and Sabon Gari.

“Others are Palladan, Unguwar Doki, Mekera, Rigasa, Dan Daura, Karji, Ghana road, Television, Unguwar Ma’azu, Kudenden and Jushi,” Braji noted, appealing to parents to watch over their children and know the kind of friends they associated with at all times.

He advised illegal drug traffickers to seek out better employment, adding that the agency would pursue them and make sure they faced the full force of the law if they refused.