Kaduna: NAF Airstrike Kills Over 30 Terrorists On 15 Motorcycles

At least thirty terrorists and kidnappers have been eliminated by Operation Whirl Punch during an airstrike along the Kwiga-Kampanin Doka, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by AVM, Edward Gabkwet, the Nigerian Air Force’s Director of Public Relations and Information.

According to Gabkwet, the strike was carried out in response to information obtained regarding the criminals’ progress along the axis.

He went on to say that the intelligence also showed that the same syndicate was behind other attacks and kidnappings of defenseless villagers in Birnin Gwari, in addition to the ambush on troops in Kwanan Mutuwa on January 27.

He also noted that a methodical and thorough scan turned up a trail of terrorists traveling in a convoy of roughly fifteen motorcycles, each carrying two or more armed terrorists.

“Accordingly, the terrorists were trailed to a location where they converged before they were engaged and neutralised in a precision strike.

“The aftermath of the air strike revealed that several of the terrorists were eliminated as a result of the strike,” he said.