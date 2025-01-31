Kaduna Monarch Slumps, Dies At An Event

Share

A district head in the Zazzau emirate council of Kaduna State, Sarkin Yakin Zazzau, Alhaji Rilwan Yahaya Pate, yesterday slumped at an occasion, and later died at the Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Kofar gayan Zaria.

Alhaji Pate slumped attending an occasion along with the Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli. Confirming the incident in a statement, Abdullahi Aliyu Kwarbai, the Media and Publicity officer of the Zazzau, said “It is with great sadness that the Zazzau Emirate Council announces the passing of Sarkin Yakin Zazzau Alhaji Rilwanu Yahaya Pate, a Council Member of the Emirate.

“Alhaji Rilwanu Yahaya, who also served as Councillor in charge of Health Related Matters, passed away while attending a program alongside His Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, CFR, at Hajiya Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Kofan Gayan, Zaria this morning,” the statement added.

The remains of the late Sarkin Yakin Zazzau, Alhaji Rilwan Yahaya Pate has since been buried at Rimin Dodo later yesterday evening.

In his condolence message, the Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli described the death as “the will of Allah” stating that “death is inevitable and can come whenever Allah destined.

