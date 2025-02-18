Kaduna: Mob Sets Newly-Wed NDLEA Officer Ablaze As Suspect’s Vehicle Kills At Least 3 In Chase

Share

An officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Aliyu Imran (ASN), was brutally murdered on Friday while on duty in GadanGayan, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was learnt that Aliyu, an Assistant Superintendent of Narcotic 1, a newly married man, was burnt to death by residents following an accident involving a vehicle that was being pursued by NDLEA officials.

The officer and his colleagues, it was learnt, were pursuing a suspected drug dealer when the suspect, in an attempt to escape, reversed his vehicle, killing at least three people on the spot.

One source reported that three people were killed in the accident, while another source claimed that four people died.

However, as tensions escalated, Aliyu reportedly attempted to calm the situation, but was instead attacked by a mob. An NDLEA source told SaharaReporters on Sunday that Aliyu was stabbed while the Officer in Charge (OC) called for backup.

However, his colleagues fled the scene, leaving him behind. The source said a brave police officer rushed him to a nearby hospital, but the mob later stormed the facility, dragged him out and set him on fire.

His grieving family has accused the NDLEA of failing to issue a statement or reach out to them for condolences or compensation.

The source said, “It happened that on Friday some NDLEA officers went for an operation at Gadan-Gayan. They are covering it up.

This is our agency. Do you know what they normally do? If accidents like this happen and an officer is in involved or an officer loses his life, instead of them to compensate the family, the NDLEA will try to cover it up so that they will not give the deceased family the compensation.

“Some officers were on patrol and suspect reversed and started driving away from the officers on patrol. “So the officers took their own car and followed the car that was trying to get away from them.

So in that process, the car they were chasing had an accident, and killed four people died. “So when our officers reached there, one of them Aliyu Imran came down to try and calm the situation.

The people started to attack him. Even me, I’ve been involved in that kind of situation before. “Normally, the moment you see the place is starting to get tense, you leave immediately,” the source said.

He said the mob followed the policemen to the hospital, dragged out the NDLEA officer and burnt him alive. Another colleague of the deceased confirmed the killing of the NDLEA officer, saying, “It happened here at NDLEA Kaduna command.

To think he just got married two weeks ago to his beautiful wife When contacted, the spokesperson for the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, confirmed that the chairman of the agency is personally in touch with the family of the late officer.

When asked about allegations that the agency had abandoned the deceased’s family, he said, “I’m reviewing your message now.

However, this is not exactly what happened. I can confirm that the chairman of the agency is personally in touch with the family of the late officer.

