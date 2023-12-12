Kaduna Mishap: Obi Wants Foundation For Families Of Victims

…Expresses worry over FG’s misplacement of priorities

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi has called for the setting up of a foundation for compensation of families of victims of accidental bombings by the Nigerian military.

Obi who visited Kaduna State to commiserate with the people of the state on the unfortunate bombing of Tundun Biri village that claimed over 120 persons died, said the foundation would assist in the education of the children orphaned in these incidents.

He stated on his X handle “While in Kaduna I took time also to visit the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, where those wounded in the ugly incident are receiving treatment.

“May Almighty God forgive the sins of those that died, grant them eternal rest, and grant their families the fortitude to bear their irreplaceable losses.

“And for those receiving treatment in the hospital, I pray to God Almighty to grant them quick recovery.”

The former Anambra State governor commended the Nigerian military and other security agencies for the great work they are doing in securing Nigeria, especially at this challenging time.

He however advised the military to be more cautious and professional to avoid recurring accidents that claimed many innocent lives.

“We need to take every necessary precaution to avoid future occurrences while remaining focused on securing Nigeria,” he added.

Obi described as worrisome, the occurrence of 16 mishaps which have claimed about 485 lives, since 2009 when the nation’s war against insurgency started.

The former LP candidate also expressed worry over what he called the misplacement of priorities by the Federal Government and recalled the remarks made by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Christopher Musa, that budgetary allocations to the military were not fully released as and when due.

Obi wondered why government should prefer to release funds for luxury items like buying expensive cars, and needless and nonessential trips.

Said he, “l call on the Federal Government of Nigeria to ensure that the rhetorics of support to security agencies now transcend mere words and letters to deliverable actions.

“Again, I maintain that we need to get our priorities right in our nation and channel our resources to more critical and productive areas that will be beneficial to Nigerians, and engender development in our nation. I remain committed to this Nigeria, the New Nigeria of our dreams.

“We cannot, as a country, continue to release funds for the purchase of SUVs for politicians, renovations of buildings, unnecessary travels, parties, and conferences, while depriving resources to areas of top priority and great importance, like security, which if handled properly, will immensely contribute to turning around the sufferings of Nigerians, including farmers going back to their farms to tackle one big challenge fuelling inflation in Nigeria today – the cost of food items.”