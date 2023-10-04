Kaduna Ministerial Nominee Slumps At Senate Screening Session

Kaduna State ministerial nominee, Balarabe Abass Lawal, on Wednesday, collapsed at Senate plenary while being screened for confirmation for appointment as a Minister of the Federal Republic.

Lawal slumped shortly after giving a profile of his educational background at the podium, a development that threw the apex legislative Chamber into panic, as Senators rushed to help revive him.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpiabio quickly called for water and sugar to be administered to the nominee, who was battling for survival.

Following this incident, Akpabio who was presiding over the session immediately called for a closed session.