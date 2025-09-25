Kaduna Mental Health Law Ushers In New Era Of Care, Dignity

Kaduna State Governor, Dr Uba Sani, has signed the Kaduna State Mental Health Bill, 2023 into law, initiating a new era of care and dignity among persons impacted by mental health conditions.

Now formally recognised as the Kaduna State Mental Health Law, 2023, this legislation, which was signed into law on Thursday September 18, marks a new chapter in the state’s commitment to protecting the rights and improving the lives of people living with mental, intellectual, psychosocial, and cognitive health conditions.

The law establishes a clear framework to make mental health services in Kaduna more accessible, integrated, and compassionate. It also ensures dignity, equality, and protection against discrimination in areas such as employment, housing, and access to quality care.

Mental Health Services Department

According to the statement, a new department will be established within the Kaduna State Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Agency (KADSAMHSA)—an upgrade from the former KADBUSA led by Joseph O. Ike, Director General of the state drug control agency. KADSAMHSA will continue to drive the state’s mental health strategy, promote well-being, ensure rehabilitation in the least restrictive environment, and license facilities to maintain set standards of care.

Similarly, the law guarantees that citizens with mental health conditions enjoy the same rights as everyone else. It expressly prohibits abuse, torture, inhumane practices, and degrading treatments such as chaining—ensuring people are treated with dignity and respect. In addition, the legislation prioritises community-level mental health services to make care more affordable and closer to home.

By integrating mental health into primary healthcare, the law ensures that more people—especially in rural areas—can access treatment without stigma or financial hardship.

Furthermore, it prohibits discrimination in the workplace and housing, affirming equal opportunities for people with mental health conditions to work, live, and thrive like every other citizen. By replacing outdated approaches with a modern and rights-based system, the Kaduna State Government is aligning mental health care with global best practices.

Speaking at the signing, Governor Sani praised the joint efforts of healthcare experts, civil society groups, and community leaders who shaped the bill: “Today, we are not just signing a document; we are affirming our humanity and our responsibility to care for the most vulnerable among us. This law is a beacon of hope—one that promises dignity, respect, and quality.