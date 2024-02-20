Kaduna Killings: Northern Christians Seek FG Intervention

The Congress of Northern Nigeria Christians (CNNC), Kaduna State Area Chapter has called on the Nigerian government to step in and stop bandits from killing innocent people in the area.

The Congress made the appeal in a statement released by Elder Bulus Dogara, the state chairman on Tuesday, February 20, in Kaduna

The statement reads, “Painfully, the Congress of Northern Nigeria Christians (CNNC) expresses a great sense of dismay over the recent barbaric killings of people at Kwassam, in Kauru Local Government Area and Gindin Dutse Makyali village, Kajuru Local Government Area, of Kaduna State, by suspected bandits where some of the victims were burnt beyond recognition.

“Investigate these and other killings being carried out in communities in the state and other parts of the country and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book no matter who they might be.

“Those whose houses were brought down by the attackers should be assisted with building materials to enable them to have shelter to continue with life.

“This would help in cushioning the effects of this evil act going on unabatedly against the peace-loving people,” the statement added.