Kaduna Killings: Don’t Allow Politicians Use You Against Military, CSO Advises Youths

A coalition of 15 non-governmental organisations, Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative (GOPRI), has warned Northern youths not to allow desperate politicians to use them against the Nigerian military.

This followed the allegation against troops of the Nigerian Army in connection with the discovery of eleven bodies in Kaduna forest believed to be those of Fulani natives.

In a statement signed by Ambassador Melvin Ejeh, Executive Director of GOPRI, on behalf of other members of the coalition, the group said such allegation is capable of demoralising the military towards restoring peace in the country.

It was described as unfortunate, a statement credited to some groups, alleging complicity of troops in the killings, and commended the General officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division of the Nigerian Army Kaduna, Major General VO Okoro, and his men for “their professionalism and dogged commitment to fighting banditry and other forms of criminality within their area of responsibility.”

According to the coalition, there was no evidence yet to link troops to the dastardly act, based on its fact-finding visit to the Laduga grazing reserve in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on a formal complaint from Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

“Some of the people coming here to instigate you against the Nigerian Army are doing that just to earn their living and satisfy their parochial interests.

“In fact, some of them are criminals and sponsors of banditry who may want to use this opportunity to weaken the morale of our gallant troops because of the Army’s hard stands on criminality. We should not allow that; the Army is ours, and we must own it.

“We call on crisis merchants and unpatriotic elements who are stuck in trade to blackmail the armed forces to refrain forthwith as any attempts by them to do so will be resisted point by point,” Ambassador Ejeh said in the statement.

He appealed for calm, pledging the coalition’s commitment to assist in getting justice over the act.

“We all know the excellent work the GOC and his officers and men are doing in the fight against banditry in this general area and other places. We can’t afford to demoralise the troops with allegations that are yet to be proven,” he further advised.