Kaduna Kidnapping: Uba Sani Meets Tinubu Over Abducted School Children

Weeks after the adoption of over 200 Kuriga schoolchildren and staff in Kaduna State, the Governor of the State, Sen. Uba Sani has formulated plans for the successful return of the students.

The Governor made this known when he met with President Bola Tinubu behind closed doors at the presidential villa in Abuja on Saturday, March 23.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that some unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits stormed Kuriga school on March 7, 2024, abducting more than 200 students from the community.

Following the abduction, Governor Sani has met with a number of state stakeholders, including heads of security agencies and traditional leaders, since the incident occured.

READ ALSO:

The governor revealed on Saturday that he had met with President Bola Tinubu to offer suggestions on how to effectively eliminate bandits and allow the schoolchildren who had been abducted to return home.

Governor Uba Sani via his Facebook page wrote, “I visited our dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, to brief him on the security situation in Kaduna State and to share thoughts with him on effective strategies to bring back our abducted Kuriga school children and degrade the criminal elements laying siege to our communities.”