Kaduna Kidnapping: Timing Of Abductions Pointer to Motive –Afenifere

Disturbed by an upsurge in the incidence of kidnapping in various parts of the country, the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and political organization, Afenifere, has again called on the authorities at various levels to up the ante in their efforts at putting an end to the unfortunate incident.

The organisation’s position was contained in a press statement issued on its behalf by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi and made available to New Telegraph where he recalled the spate of kidnappings that took place last week especially in Plateau, Benue, Sokoto, Kaduna and Ogun states.

“These were in addition to the ones that had occurred in the previous weeks in other parts of the country.” According to Afenifere, the recent occurrence elicits greater concern because of the focus by the kidnappers on defenseless and innocent school children. “In a manner that went beyond any reasonable conjecture, bandits who abducted 16 residents of Gonin-Gora community, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis in the Chikun Local Government Area, on Wednesday, February 28, were reported to be demanding N40 trillion ransom to free the 16 victims.

It can be recalled that the entire budget of Nigeria for the year 2024 is less than N30 trillion. Besides the N40tr demanded, the terrorists were also asking for 11 Hilux vehicles and 150 motorbikes with which they apparently plan to continue to wreck more havoc.

This goes to show that the phenomenon must be confronted headlong and with the stringent steps possible. Afenifere then called on President Tinubu to factor the foregoing recipes into the ‘comprehensive programme’ he promised to unveil in ‘two to three weeks’ time’ to solve the identified problems, especially in the agricultural sector with a view to curb insecurity and hunger in the land.