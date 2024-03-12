Kaduna Kidnapping: Gumi Advises Tinubu To Dialogue With Bandits

Following the abduction of students and staff in Kaduna State, controversial Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has said he would be willing to conduct in-depth negotiations between the Federal Government and bandits in an effort to secure the release of kidnapped Nigerians.

Sheikh Gumi beseeched the administration of President Bola Tinubu to avoid making the same error as former President Muhammadu Buhari, who shunned negotiations with robbers.

Gumi made this known in reaction to the Kaduna State government’s refusal to engage in negotiations with the criminals responsible for kidnapping 287 students from Kuriga Government Secondary and LEA Primary Schools in Chikun Local Government Area.

New Telegraph had reported that the students were kidnapped by bandits last week along with about 280 pupils from Kuriga Primary School.

READ ALSO:

Speaking in a statement on Monday, Gumi said: “The government’s stand of no negotiation with the bandits is an unfortunate position. My advice is that the government should dialogue with the bandits not only for these Kuriga school children abductions but all the cases.

“Also, the government should use the same approach it used in releasing passengers that were abducted on the Abuja–Kaduna train in 2022 to release the Kuriga school children and others.

“I am ready to lead a holistic dialogue between the government and bandits. It is a religious duty for me to do so for peace.

“I hope the present government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will listen by dialoguing with the bandits because the past administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari refused to do so.”