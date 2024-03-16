Kaduna Kidnapping: Excuse of Difficult Terrain Suspicious, Not Acceptable –ACF Chieftain

A Chieftain of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba has asked the military to put their acts together and rescue the school children kidnapped in Kaduna and victims of other abductions across the country. Speaking on the recent surge of insecurity, especially mass abductions, Professor Muhammad – Baba said reports by the military that the kidnapped children and their teachers had been taken to hard to reach area is unacceptable and suspicions. He said the military is well trained and has what it takes to do their job, adding that it would be dangerous to allow any individual to negotiate for the release of the victims on behalf of the government.

Speaking on state police, Muhammad-Baba who is also the spokesman of the Arewa Consultative Forum, but noted that he was speaking in his personal capacity explained that there is already State Police in various forms in the country, but added that it was necessary to have a uniform guidelines of operation across the country to guide against abuse.

He also supported the position of President Bola Tinubu not to pay ransom to kidnappers saying, “the situation in the country shows the inadequacy of the current security arrangements we have in place, obviously ransom payment will only encourage the terrorists in expanding their activities, then it becomes very lucrative.

So in general I am against ransom payment not just by the government but by anybody, because it only serves to make the problem lucrative, nobody should benefit from criminality in general and especially not paying for their crime.

” But the idea that these people are now in hard to reach areas is not acceptable. We have a well trained security agents, trained in the best places in the world, also journalists have been able to go to the bush, forests all these hard to reach areas to interview these miscreants holding recording devices including pens.

“How can you convince anybody that the people cannot be reached by well armed, trained and well motivated security agents, it does not make sense, this is where the contradiction is. This is really suspicious, there must be other explanation unfortunately we don’t know what these other explanations are but the explanation does not add up.”