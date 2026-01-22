Kaduna Kidnap: ADC Demands Probe Into Initial Denial

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called for a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the initial denial of the mass abduction of Nigerians at a church in Kurmin Wali, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said the probe should cover the role of all security and government officials involved in disseminating false information.

ADC argued that the deliberate denial of a verified mass abduction is not a mere communication error.

The party accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government of prioritizing its international image over addressing Nigeria’s security challenges.

“In moments of violence and emergency, truth is the first line of defence. It guides response, enables rescue, mobilizes communities, and reassures a frightened public.

However, when a government chooses silence or falsehood, it compounds danger, delays action, and deepens trauma,” the party said.

The statement added that a government that lies during a security crisis does not merely fail its people; “it actively places them at further risk.” ADC noted that journalists, civil society actors, and independent observers were reportedly prevented from accessing affected communities, raising questions about what the government was attempting to hide.

The party warned that dismissing verified accounts from families, community leaders, and religious bodies erodes the trust upon which effective security depends.

It also highlighted contradictions in the so-called Kaduna peace approach, noting that while the government publicly denied a major kidnapping to maintain a peaceful image, senior officials have openly admitted to negotiations and concessions with bandits and criminal elements.

“This approach may grant immediate wins, but it is not sustainable; it is a dangerous gamble that rewards criminality while leaving law-abiding citizens vulnerable to further attacks,” ADC cautioned.

The party condemned the Federal Government’s silence on the latest abduction of worshippers, describing it as indicative of frustration and denial rather than a deliberate strategy.

ADC demanded immediate and transparent rescue operations for all abducted persons in Kurmin Wali and across Kaduna State.

It further called for the lifting of all restrictions on journalists and civil society organizations seeking access to conflict-affected areas and full disclosure of any agreements or negotiations entered into by the Kaduna State government with armed groups, including their legal basis, terms, and oversight mechanisms.

“No Nigerian should ever have to beg their government to acknowledge their suffering. No family should be forced to prove that their loved ones have been taken by violence before the state will act.

The ADC stands with the people of Kaduna State and all Nigerians who believe that leadership begins with honesty, that authority carries responsibility, and that the first duty of government is to protect life, dignity, and truth,” the party concluded.