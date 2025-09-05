Kaduna, Kebbi Attacks, Coordinated Assault On Dissenting Voices – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has expressed fears that Nigeria is descending towards authoritarianism under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Atiku, in a statement on Friday, said the attack on the former Attorney-General, Abubakar Malami, and the violent disruption of the Katsina Elders Forum meeting on security reforms are not isolated incidents.

“Instead, they signify a coordinated and dangerous assault on dissenting voices, civic freedoms, and the very essence of pluralistic democracy,” he stated.

He also condemned the disruption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) meeting in Kaduna State and the invitation of former governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, by the state police command.

The former vice president added that the recent events in Kaduna, Katsina, and other areas highlight a troubling trend towards authoritarianism under the Tinubu administration.

Atiku reminded the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government that dissent is vital to democracy.

“Criminalising opposition, attacking reformist voices, and undermining peaceful civic engagement erode the foundations of our republic.

“No government that resorts to intimidation and uses security agencies as weapons against perceived opponents can genuinely uphold democratic principles,” he said.

Atiku warned that Nigeria is dangerously slipping into authoritarian rule if these patterns of repression continue unabated.

“We cannot afford to return to an era marked by fear, silence, and impunity,” he stated, and urged Nigerians to recognise the urgency of this moment.

“Defending our democracy cannot be the sole responsibility of the opposition; it is a collective national duty.”

Atiku reminded Tinubu that power is transient, adding that history will harshly judge those who wield it against the people instead of in their service.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us, not just the ruling party or any single individual. We must not allow the principles of liberty, justice, and the rule of law to be undermined by partisan desperation,” he advised.