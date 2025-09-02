Kaduna, Katsina, Kano Parents Want Lavish Graduation Ceremonies Banned

Parents in Kaduna, Kano, and Katsina states yesterday demanded an outright ban on lavish graduation ceremonies in primary and secondary schools. According to them, the events have become unnecessary, financially burdensome, and morally questionable.

Parents, who spoke on the matter, said what was once a simple handover of certificates had been turned into extravagant displays involving expensive clothing, high entertainment costs, and financial demands on families. They stressed that many households in northern Nigeria are already struggling with economic hardship and cannot afford the additional expenses tied to these ceremonies.

In Kaduna, several parents criticized schools for making attendance at graduation parties compulsory and charging mandatory fees. One parent described the trend as “commercialization of education,” warning that schools risk losing sight of their core mandate to provide quality learning.

In Katsina, parents said the ceremonies are being modeled after university convocations, even at nursery and primary school levels. They questioned why children as young as five or six should be involved in such expensive programs, insisting that parents should be allowed to celebrate their children privately at home without being compelled to join school-organized festivities In Kano, parents said graduation events had become competitions among schools.