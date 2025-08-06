Kaduna, Kano, Katsina Rush To Prevent Flood Disasters

Federal and state agencies in Kaduna, Kano, and Katsina are ramping up efforts to mitigate flooding.

This is being achieved through a variety of plausible efforts, including stormwater drainage management, riverbank protection, and bolstering climate resilience initiatives.

These efforts aim to prevent or mitigate the impact of floods, but challenges persist, as recent floods have caused destruction, displacement, and loss of life across Nigeria.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) in its 2025 flood forecast, predicted flood disasters across the nation, including the three states.

It had also taken some precautionary measures, including clearing drainage systems, relocating residents, and constructing flood barriers, among others.

NiMet had earlier warned of a high probability of flash floods in parts of Kaduna, including Chikun, Igabi, Jema’a, Zaria, and Soba LGAs. Officials expressed confidence that the coordinated response would minimise risks and enhance resilience as the rainy season peaks.