Kaduna Govt Unveils Five Mobile Clinics, Refuge For Women, Children

On Sunday, Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani presented five cutting-edge mobile clinics to serve the state’s residents’ medical needs.

The governor also opened the “Women and Children Shelter” on Katuru Road in the city as part of celebrations marking his 100 days in office.

He said that the shelter was intended to offer lodging and other services to victims of gender-based abuse and other types of maltreatment.

Sani stated during the occasion that the Mobile Medical Trucks (clinic) being commissioned would improve healthcare services and the life and well-being of the state’s residents, who were being represented by his deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe.

He said, “By what is intended, these trucks will further serve to close the geographic action gap to healthcare services. With these medical trucks, screening and diagnosis of ailment will be brought to the doorstep of the citizens of Kaduna State.

“Our administration is committed to taking all necessary steps to make significant progress towards achieving universal health coverage. Our vision is to build and strengthen an enhanced health system that is adequately equipped, well staffed with comprehensive, accessible and affordable services and that is oriented to deliver a distanced standard of care.

“To this end, we undertook an innovative approach to better our state’s healthcare system. Among the initiatives we took, we have procured state-of-the-art mobile diagnostic units that will facilitate the provision of quality diagnostics services to our far-to-reach, hard-to-reach and other underserved communities.

“These mobile units will offer a range of services, including maternal, newborn and child health interventions, radiology services and all laboratory diagnoses of ailments such as malaria, HIV, hepatitis B and C, tuberculosis and many more.

“They will also serve as vital tools for ongoing disease surveillance initiatives while strengthening basic clinical services; referrals and linkages. They will equally provide a platform for regular advocacy, social and community mobilization activities and other campaigns.”

While establishing the Women and Children Shelter, the governor expressed disapproval over the severity of the abuses that women and children endured in society.

The facility, according to the governor, was commissioned at the state government’s initiative to support and help women and children who were victims of abuse in the home, in public places, in the community, at work, and in other settings.