Kaduna Govt To Meet ASUU Over Strike-Perm SEC

The Kaduna State Government has expressed its willingness to meet with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resolve all contentious issues that led to the strike action embarked upon by the Kaduna State University (KASU) lecturers.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Alhaji Rabiu Yunusa made the promise at a press briefing in Kaduna, saying the Ministry of Education and KASU management will sit with ASUU, to find a common ground and resolve their differences.

Rabiu recalled that an understanding had earlier been reached with the university lecturers and approval was about to be given, before ASUU embarked on the strike.

He said: ‘’The outstanding demands of ASUU is about N4 billion and it predated this administration. But the Governor promised to pay all their allowances in batches, given the financial situation of Kaduna State.”

The Permanent Secretary counselled that the strike action will be counterproductive to all the gains that KASU has made under the present administration.

Rabiu said Governor Uba Sani has done a lot in making KASU one of the best State-owned universities in the country, especially in facilitating the accreditation of nine science courses.

He added: ‘’The governor expended over N290 million on the university, to facilitate the National Universities Commission (NUC) accreditation. This shows that the governor has the progress of KASU at heart.

