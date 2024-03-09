Kaduna Govt Speaks On Employing Private Negotiator To Rescue Abducted School Pupils, Teachers

The Kaduna State Government has debunked the rumours making rounds that it has employed the service of a private negotiator in a bid to rescue the students and teachers kidnapped by gunmen on Thursday.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that gunmen posing as bandits stormed the Government combined Primary and Secondary school in Kuriga Community of Chikun Council Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, March 7, kidnapping over a hundred students and staff, including the head teacher.

Reacting to the reports, the Kaduna State Government maintained that it had neither employed a negotiator nor considered doing so in a statement released by Muhammad Lawal Shehu, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Kaduna State Government has been drawn to an outrightly mischievous and false report of 9th March 2024 stating that the Kaduna State Government has hired a private negotiator to facilitate the safe return of school children abducted in Kuriga community, Chikun Local Government of Kaduna State.

“We wish to state categorically that the Kaduna State Government did not hire any private negotiator, neither are we contemplating making such a move.

“The hiring of a private negotiator only exists in the fertile imagination of the reporter. The Kaduna State Government has a clear policy on non-negotiation with terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements.

“We urge members of the Press to be cautious in the way they craft and publicise their stories on security in order not to jeopardise the efforts of Government and security agencies in degrading criminal elements laying siege on our communities.

“If the reporter had made efforts to contact the Kaduna State Government, they would have gotten the correct information. The Press are our partners in progress. Our doors are always open.”