Kaduna Gov’t Releases N2.3bn For Pensions, Gratuities

The Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has approved the release of N2.3 billion for the settlement of outstanding pension entitlements, gratuities, and death benefits to retirees and families of deceased civil servants across the state.

According to the state government, the funds covers Accrued Rights under the Contributory Pension Scheme and Gratuity/Death Benefits under the old Defined Benefit Scheme.

A statement by the State Commissioner of Information, Malam Ahmed Maiyaki, said the with the latest release, the present administration in the state, has now paid a total of N6.678 billion to retirees and families of late workers in 2025 alone, bringing the cumulative amount settled since he assumed office to N13.5 billion.

Maiyaki, said the governor is committed to the welfare of senior citizens across the state, adding that the state Governor considers the welfare of pensioners and families of deceased civil servants a top priority.

The state government said the release of funds reflects his deep sense of responsibility and empathy.

He said: “Regular and timely payments will continue to ease the hardship faced by our retirees and ensure that they live with dignity after years of service.