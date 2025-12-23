Kaduna Govt Recruits 1,800 Health Workers

The Kaduna State Government has recruited 1,800 health personnel to enhance quality healthcare service delivery in the state.

The Kaduna State Primary Healthcare Board Executive Secretary Bello Yusuf-Jamo said this during the presentation of the probationary appointment letters to the recruited health personnel yesterday in Kaduna.

He said the appointment letters were issued after the completion of rigorous oral and written examinations as well as screening exercises to ensure transparency and merit in the recruitment process.

Yusuf-Jamo said the list of successful candidates has been displayed at the board headquarters to enable the beneficiaries to verify their names and collect their offer letters.

The secretary said the recruitment exercise was sequel to the directive by Governor Uba Sani, who approved the annual engagement of 1,800 health workers throughout his two terms in office as part of efforts to transform the primary healthcare sector and address workforce gaps.