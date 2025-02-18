Kaduna Govt Probes Killing Of SS2 Student

Share

The Kaduna State Government has ordered the Ministry of Education and Security Agencies to find those responsible for the murder of an SS2 student, Ahmed Musa, of Government Technical College, Malali Kaduna

New Telegraph gathered that the 15-year-old student was killed on Sunday by yet to be yet-to-be-identified assailant with his lifeless body dumped at the school premises.

In a strong wordy directive issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mal. Rabiu Yunusa, the state government expressed sadness over the murder and ordered security agencies to find the killers of the student

He assured the family of the deceased that all efforts would be made to find those responsible for the killing of the innocent boy.

“The matter is being investigated by the state security service; we’ll make sure the perpetrators are apprehended, punished, and made an example, to serve as a very strong deterrence against future occurrences,” he said.

