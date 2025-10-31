The Head Consultant to the Kabala–Costain dualisation road project in Kaduna, Shakiruddeen Adesina Akinloye, on Thursday, said that the Kaduna State Government has offset the sum of ₦1.2 billion owed by the immediate past administration in the state on the uncompleted road construction.

According to the consultant, Governor Uba Sani inherited the project with only 35 per cent completion, contrary to claims that it was nearly completed by the previous administration.

Akinloye, who spoke during an inspection of the site, explained that the project, awarded in 2020 and stalled in 2022, had major design flaws and payment issues that forced the contractor, CCECC, to suspend work.

He said, “The Uba Sani administration not only revived the project but also cleared a ₦2.1 billion debt owed by the previous government.”

“The project stopped at 35 per cent before the current administration took over. When we resumed, we discovered the initial design was unsafe. It had a sharp curve immediately after the bridge, which could cause accidents. We redesigned it to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety.

READ ALSO:

According to him, the government’s intervention prevented further deterioration of the site.

“The initial design by the former contractor had engineering flaws. The redesign now includes a gentle curve and a second bridge to address flooding and safety concerns. Safety comes first in engineering,” Akinloye added.

He further disclosed that the new design also involves an additional 90-metre bridge to handle waterlogging challenges, as soil tests showed the subsoil depth in the area was about nine metres.

“Rather than spending more to stabilise the soil, the government approved a second bridge, which is both faster and cheaper,” he explained.

Besides, the Managing Director of the Kaduna Roads Agency (KADRA), Dr Abdullahi Baba Ahmed, corroborated the consultant’s statement, stressing that the project was abandoned midway by the last administration and inherited at just 35 per cent completion.

He said only one bridge and about 600 metres of road, out of the total 2.7 kilometres, were completed before the project was abandoned, representing roughly 22 per cent of the total work scope.

“This administration came on board in 2023 and revived the project. It paid an outstanding ₦2.1 billion owed to the contractor and released an additional 50 per cent advance payment for outstanding works,” Dr Ahmed said.

He dismissed reports that the previous government achieved up to 70 per cent completion, calling such claims “pure misinformation.” “It’s simple arithmetic, not mathematics. Six hundred metres out of 2.7 kilometres is 22 per cent. This administration is constructing the remaining 2.1 kilometres and a second bridge,” he clarified.

Ahmed also explained that new engineering solutions became necessary after investigations revealed that the initial alignment narrowed the water channel, causing flooding during the rainy season. “We had two options: either spend heavily on soil stabilisation or extend the bridge. We chose the latter because it’s safer and cost-effective,” he said.

He commended Governor Sani for taking the bull by the horns to complete the project despite the financial burden inherited. “This administration is committed to delivering quality infrastructure. It didn’t abandon the contractor’s debt; it paid it off and pushed for speedy completion,” the KADRA boss added.

Project Manager for CCECC Kaduna Office, Mr Henry Zhang, also confirmed that the project stalled due to unpaid certificates and adverse ground conditions. He said the company had since received advance payment and resumed full-scale work.

“With the leadership of Governor Uba Sani, the project has been revived and is progressing smoothly. We are determined to deliver a high-quality road that will improve traffic flow, connect communities, and support Kaduna’s economic growth,” Zhang said.

The Kabala–Costain dualisation project, spanning 2.7 kilometres, links Aliyu Makama Road and Costain Junction in Kaduna North. When completed, it is expected to ease traffic congestion, prevent flooding, and enhance economic connectivity between Kaduna North and Kaduna South.