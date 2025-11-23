Kaduna Govt Issues One‑Week Ultimatum To El-Rufai To Prove ₦1bn Bandits Claim

The Kaduna State Government has given a one-week ultimatum to the immediate past Governor of the State, Nasir El-Rufai, to either provide evidence or publicly retract the allegation that the administration of Governor Uba Sani paid ₦1 billion to bandits.

The State government, which gave this ultimatum, while dismissing as false and politically motivated the claim by El-Rufai, warned that failure to do so would trigger legal action.

El-Rufai had, during a recent appearance on Channels Television, alleged that the state government paid bandits as part of security engagements.

Reacting to the allegation, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Sule Shu’aibu (SAN), described the claim as “Reckless, baseless and deliberately misleading.”

The statement criticised the former governor for “recklessly weaponising a sensitive security issue for political grandstanding,” noting that such conduct falls below the standard expected of a former leader who once held the highest office in the state.

Consequently, the government demanded that El-Rufai “retract his statement and issue an unreserved apology within one week”, warning that failure to do so would compel the state to initiate legal proceedings “to safeguard public order and institutional integrity.”

The government reiterated that Sani has never authorised, negotiated, or paid any money to criminal groups.

According to the Commissioner, the governor has repeatedly made this position clear in interviews, press briefings, and stakeholder engagements, stressing: “Not one naira. Not one kobo.”

The statement further noted that the Office of the National Security Adviser had previously dismissed similar claims by El-Rufai as unfounded and inconsistent with Nigeria’s national security practices, affirming that neither the Federal Government nor state governments engage in ransom payments to criminal elements.

Highlighting its security strategy, the Kaduna State Government said the administration is implementing a community-focused approach anchored on strengthened military operations, deeper engagement with legitimate community leaders, and improved access to education, healthcare and economic opportunities. “The state engages communities, not bandits,” it said.

Grassroots groups, including the Birnin-Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance—who witnessed some of the state’s worst security crises during El-Rufai’s tenure—have also publicly refuted his claims, describing them as misleading and untrue.

The statement further referenced past accusations made by senior members of El-Rufai’s own administration, alleging that he used public funds to appease certain groups. This, the government said, makes his current allegations “deeply paradoxical.”

Since assuming office, Sani has prioritised stabilising vulnerable communities, reopening schools, markets and farmlands, and rebuilding trust among previously fractured groups. The government urged former officials to show restraint and support ongoing efforts to consolidate peace.

Challenging El-Rufai to present any credible evidence—such as bank records, internal memos or security documents—if he possesses any, the statement noted that similar allegations he made in September 2025 were never supported with proof.