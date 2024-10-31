Kaduna Govt Approves N72,000 Minimum Wage

Share

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, on Thursday approved a new minimum wage of N72,000 for civil servants in the state, effective November 2024.

This was contained in a statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Malam Ibraheem Musa.

READ ALSO

According to the statement, the decision is aimed at advancing workers’ interests and aligns with Sani’s lifelong commitment to promoting and protecting workers’ rights.

“The decision is in line with the advancement of the interests of workers and improvement in the living conditions of the poor, vulnerable, and underserved in Kaduna State,” the statement read.

Furthermore, the government is set to launch a free transportation scheme for civil servants with the release of 100 CNG buses.

Sani said the free transportation scheme, which included the release of 100 CNG buses, is designed to alleviate the suffering of workers and enhance their productivity.

The governor noted that the buses would convey civil servants to and from work, providing relief from transportation costs.

Share

Please follow and like us: