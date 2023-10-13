Kaduna Gov Warns Against Sales Of Forms For Palliatives, Social Register

The Governor of Kaduna State, Sen. Uba Sani has issued a stern warning to criminal elements in the state to stop selling forms to locals so they can receive palliative care and other government initiatives.

Governor Sani gave the warning in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Lawal on Thursday and made available to New Telegraph.

It would be recalled that Sani set up a palliatives committee in July 2023 to come up with modalities for the distribution of the Federal Government palliatives.

The committee has since been lauded as highly inclusive comprising representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), other members of Organised Labour, religious and traditional leaders, Civil Society Organisations, Persons with Disabilities, Local Government Chairmen, Youth and Women Groups.

But, in a new development, some criminals element parading themselves as government officials asking residents to pay for a form to be included in the palliative sharing.

Reacting to the development in a statement, he governor said, “I categorically condemn this unwholesome act by the criminal elements in our midst and members of the public are hereby informed that there are no forms on sale under any guise for palliatives or social register.

“Kaduna State Governor is committed to ensuring that the palliatives get to the true beneficiaries, to achieve this feat.

“Residents of Kaduna state are also encouraged to contact their respective local government councils for information on the processes to be captured in the Kaduna State Social Register.

“The Kaduna State Social Register is the database of poor and vulnerable households in the state, and this register is utilised to identify beneficiaries of targeted social protection programmes and other interventions from the government.”

He therefore, urged members of the public to be extremely vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or diversion of palliatives to the authorities closest to them as all offenders when apprehended will be prosecuted according to the law.