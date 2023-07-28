Kaduna Gov Vows To Cut Cost Of Governance

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, yesterday said the state is in a period of emergency and as such, it must take serious decisions that will take it out of the woods.

This was as he promised that his administration will cut down on the cost of governance to overcome the economic challenges. In his remarks after swearing-in and administering oath of office to the new commissioners at the Council Chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna, on Thursday, Governor Sani said the state is confronted with economic and security challenges.

According to him, his administration will set up a trust fund to cater for the poor, the underserved and the vulnerable people and he will donate 50 per cent of his salary to the trust fund.

He also vowed to flush out any commissioner that fails to live up to expectation, adding that the state was ready to turn around its fortune for the good of all. He said: “We count on you to bring your experience and competence to bear on governance in the state.”