The Kaduna State government has said that it will invest N93 billion to overhaul the water sector within the next four years. The Commissioner for Public Works and Infrastructure Ibrahim Hamza said this at a press conference on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Hamza said the action was necessary given the neglect of the sector for more than a decade. He said N17 billion would be allocated this year, N35 billion in 2025, N30 billion in 2026 and N11 billion in 2027.

