Kaduna Gov Tackles El-Rufai Over Projects

Kaduna State governor, Senator Uba Sani has warned the immediate past Governor of the state, Malam Nasir Elrufai to stop misinforming residents of the State about projects executed by his administration and recently inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu.

Sani has described as “bare-faced lies” the statement credited to the former Governor of the state on a national television that all the projects commissioned by President Tinubu in Kaduna last week were his projects while in office.

In a statement yesterday, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Ibraheem Musa, insisted that the present administration in Kaduna State will not be distracted by misinformation or political bitterness from opposition.

