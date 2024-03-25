Kaduna Gov Speaks On Number Of Abducted Kuriga School Children Rescue By Military

Following the released of the abducted LEA Primary School pupil in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of Kadina State, the Governor of the state, Uba Sani has clarified that it was Just 137 schoolchildren not 287 were kidnapped in the state.

Governor Sani made the clarification during his appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Speaking on the show, the Governor said the Nigerian military, working alongside the local authorities from nearby Zamfara State, successfully rescued all the schoolchildren taken hostage by the roving bandits.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that four weeks ago, students from Government Secondary School and LEA Primary School in Kuriga were kidnapped.

137 pupils were saved, according to the Defence Headquarters on Saturday. This is in contrast to rumours that 287 pupils were kidnapped by bandits on March 6.

The relieved governor called “287” a fabrication of some people’s imagination and stated that the number disclosed by the military is the real number.

Sani lamented, though, that a teacher who was abducted with the students was unable to escape alive since he experienced certain health issues while being held captive.

He offered his condolences to the family of the instructor who had passed away and comforted the families of the students who had been freed.