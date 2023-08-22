Kaduna gov slashes fees in state-owned tertiary institutions

The Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has announced the downward review of current fees in stateowned tertiary institutions across the state. Muhammad Lawal Shehu, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, in a statement yesterday, disclosed that the move became necessary due to the outcry of the people, adding that the review was part of his commitment in keeping his campaign promises to the people of Kaduna.

The state government also said: “During the electioneering campaigns and on assumption of office on May 29, 2023, we made a solemn commitment to the citizens of Kaduna State to run a people – centred, allinclusive administration that shall leave no one or any part of Kaduna State behind.

“In response to the public outcry over the current fees being charged by tertiary institutions in Kaduna State and its effect on school enrolment and retention, I directed heads of tertiary institutions in conjunction with the Ministry of Education to obtain relevant information on the extant fees regime in state owned tertiary institutions.”