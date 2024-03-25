Kaduna: Gov Sani Distances Gumi From Rescue Of Kidnapped Kuriga Students

Following the release of the abducted schoolchildren in Kugira, Kaduna State on Sunday, Governor Uba Sani has distanced the renowned Kadduna-based cleric, Sheikh Gumi from the rescue mission that resulted in the release of the school pupils.

Governor Sani disclosed this on Sunday while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that 137 students and staff of LEA primary school in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of the state were kidnapped by bandits on March 7, 2024.

The governor declared the Pupils who had been abducted freed early on Sunday morning.

The pupils were recovered from Zamfara State, according to the Nigerian Military, which confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, Sani denied rumours that a ransom was paid to free the students.

Sani said, “All those speculations you are hearing today are a figment of some people’s imagination.

“I can tell you that without any fear of contradiction. There was nothing like Gumi in this operation. I can tell you. I won’t undermine the efforts of our Armed Forces.”