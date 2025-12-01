Kaduna Gov Presents N985.9bn Budgets For 2026

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, on Monday, presented a 2026 Appropriation Bill of ₦985.9 billion to the Kaduna State House of Assembly for approval.

He described it as a people-oriented financial plan aimed at consolidating ongoing reforms in security, infrastructure, education and rural development.

While presenting the budget proposal before lawmakers at Lugard Hall, Sani, stated that the budget was not just a constitutional obligation, but “a solemn civic engagement” anchored on transparency, equity and the welfare of citizens.

He added that the 2026 budget was designed through one of the widest consultation processes ever undertaken in the state, involving traditional rulers, CSOs, women’s groups, youth associations, academia, business leaders and vulnerable groups across all local governments.

The governor stressed that it comprises inputs from people from all walks of life, such as farmers, traders, teachers, artisans, persons with disabilities, and widows formed the backbone of the document, strengthening participatory governance and accountability.

While evaluating the performance of 2025, Sani noted that the year would be remembered for “remarkable achievements and resilient advancement,” despite economic pressures, fluctuating federal allocations and lingering security concerns.

On security, the governor said Kaduna faced evolving threats ranging from banditry to kidnappings and communal conflicts, but noted that stronger collaboration with federal security agencies improved operations and restored confidence in many troubled communities.

Through the Kaduna Peace Model, he said, communities previously torn apart by conflicts were gradually reconciling, farmlands were reopening, and schools earlier shut due to insecurity had returned to full activity.

On infrastructure, Sani announced that his administration was executing 140 road projects covering 1,335 kilometres, out of which 64 roads have been completed.

The new roads, he said, have opened economic corridors and linked previously neglected communities.

The governor also highlighted the pace of the state’s transport reforms, especially the Bus Rapid Transit (KBRT) system, the first in Northern Nigeria, with CNG-powered buses, digital ticketing and a 24-kilometre dedicated corridor.

He said the Interstate Bus Terminal in Kakuri, now 75 per cent completed, would sanitise intercity travel, while the subsidised transport scheme has saved residents over ₦500 million through free and discounted rides.

Sani added that the Kaduna Light Rail Project was progressing, with Phase I targeting the Rigachikun–Sabon Tasha corridor and Phase II planned to link Millennium City with Rigasa, alongside ongoing construction of major bus parks across the state.

On rural revitalisation, the governor said more than 500,000 hectares of abandoned farmlands had been recovered and reopened, while feeder roads, markets and extension services were being restored to boost food production.

Education, he said, remains the cornerstone of the state’s development push. In 2025 alone, the government reopened 535 schools and returned over 300,000 out-of-school children to classrooms, while cutting tertiary school fees by 40 per cent.

He further listed the construction of 736 classrooms, renovation of 1,220 others, provision of boreholes, toilets, furniture and training for more than 33,000 teachers, alongside the establishment of bilingual schools and vocational hubs.

On health, he announced the upgrade of all 255 Primary Healthcare Centres to Level 2 status, renovation of 15 General Hospitals, completion of five, and commissioning of the 300-bed Bola Ahmed Tinubu Specialist Hospital.

Sani said his administration also implemented CONMESS and CONHESS for health workers, strengthened emergency services, built an oxygen plant, improved the state medical warehouse and earmarked ₦1 billion to ensure vulnerable households.

The governor also reeled out achievements in vocational training, including the establishment of the Institute of Vocational Training and Skills Development in Rigachikun and two satellite campuses, partnerships with Microsoft and Google, and the remodelling of Panteka Market to support over 38,000 artisans.

On agriculture, Sani recalled that the state’s investment grew from ₦1.4 billion in 2023 to ₦74.2 billion in 2025, enabling the distribution of over 900 trucks of free fertilizer, alongside support for irrigation, mechanization, livestock vaccines and seed improvement.

He said the African Development Bank–supported $510 million Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone was transforming Kaduna into an agro-industrial hub, while the African Quality Assurance Centre would help farmers access export markets.

Presenting the 2026 financial framework, Sani said the proposed ₦985.9bn budget comprises ₦734.2bn recurrent revenue and ₦251.6bn capital receipts, with capital expenditure taking 71%, reflecting the government’s development priorities.

He said education and infrastructure each received 25%, health 15%, agriculture 11%, security 6%, social development 5%, governance 5%, and environment and climate action 4%, aligning with the state’s long-term transformation agenda.

Sani reaffirmed that every one of the state’s 255 wards would continue to receive ₦100 million for community-identified projects under the Ward Development Committees, describing it as one of Nigeria’s largest grassroots budgeting models.

He urged lawmakers to give the proposal expeditious consideration, saying the 2026 budget represents “renewal, resilience and a far-reaching vision” to ensure progress in every home, ward and local government area of Kaduna State.

Responding after the presentation, the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Liman, commended the budget as “ambitious, comprehensive and aligned with the state’s development priorities.” He said the 2026 proposal reflects a clear commitment to expanding rural infrastructure, strengthening human capital and ensuring balanced development across urban and rural areas. Liman applauded the Governor for granting legislators direct involvement in constituency projects, describing it as the first in the state’s history, and for respecting the separation of powers. According to him, the synergy between the Executive and Legislature has enabled the Assembly to deliver democracy dividends and accelerate development interventions. The Speaker assured that the House would undertake a thorough and transparent review of the budget, promising to work closely with the executive to ensure.