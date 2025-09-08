Kaduna Gov Identifies Root Causes Of Crime

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has identified poverty, unemployment, lack of schools, hospitals, and commerce in rural areas as root causes of crime, insisting that leaders must take responsibility.

The governor gave the caution at the public presentation of ‘Where I Stand’, a book written by the late Sheikh Abubakar Mahmud Gumi, which was translated by Sheikh Ibrahim Jalo Jalingo into Arabic.

He also advised the opposition to stop politicising the issue of insecurity by claiming that bandits can be carpet-bombed out of existence or submit.

Sani represented President Bola Tinubu as the Special Guest of Honour and was also the Chief Host at the occasion, which was organised by the Jamaátu Izalatul Bidáh Wa‘iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS) on Saturday.

He noted that the insecurity in the North-West is unlike the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, which is ideologically driven, adding that poverty, unemployment and neglect of rural communities are at the heart of banditry