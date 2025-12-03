Kaduna Gov Celebrates Musa’s Nomination As Defence Minister

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has congratulated former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd), on his nomination by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s next Minister of Defence.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the governor described General Musa’s nomination as “well-deserved” and a strong affirmation of his competence, patriotism and exceptional service to the nation.

He also thanked President Tinubu for what he called a “profound vote of confidence” in both General Musa and the people of Kaduna State.

Senator Sani noted that President Tinubu has consistently rewarded excellence, adding that the nomination aligns with the administration’s renewed effort to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture following the declaration of a state of emergency on insecurity.

The governor, who worked closely with General Musa during his tenure as Chief of Defence Staff, praised him for bringing “discipline, strategic clarity and humane leadership” to the Armed Forces.

He said Musa’s professionalism and courage restored synergy within the military and boosted public confidence in its role as a stabilising force.

For Kaduna State, the governor added, Musa has been a dependable ally in the fight against banditry and insurgency since May 2023.

According to him, the progress recorded in previously troubled communities bears the retired general’s “enduring imprint.”

Senator Sani called on the Senate to give General Musa expedited screening and confirmation, stressing that his experience and patriotism will be invaluable as Minister of Defence.

He celebrated the nomination as a victory for Kaduna State and a recognition that “history will remember General Musa kindly.”