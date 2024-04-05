Kaduna Gov Boosts 289,375 IDPs

The Kaduna State Government has distributed food items to 289,375 residents displaced in the 12 local government areas by terrorists. Governor Uba Sani promised that the 289,375 Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) would be resettled in their communities.

He said this while distributing relief material to the IDPs in Mando and Barakallahu communities in the Igabi local government areas yesterday. Represented by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Executive Secretary Usman Mazadu, the governor said his administration was not unaware of the people’s desire to return to their ancestral homes.