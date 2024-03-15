Kaduna Fire Service Records 55 Outbreaks In February

The Director of Kaduna State Fire Service, Mr Paul Aboi has confirmed that the agency recorded no fewer than 55 fire outbreaks in February 2024.

Aboi who disclosed this on Friday while speaking with newsmen in Kaduna said the incidents happened within the Kafanchan, Zaria and Kaduna metropolitan areas.

According to him, four persons sustained injuries while property worth N1 billion were destroyed by fire during the period.

READ ALSO:

“The service also responded to two incidents of well accidents rescuing three persons within the state,” he said.

He said fortunately, there was no loss of lives or injuries from the incidents, noting that the agency was upgrading its fire trucks to ensure prompt service delivery.

He advised the general public to handle fire with care.