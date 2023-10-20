Kaduna Fire Service Records 33 Deaths In Nine Months

The Kaduna State Fire Service on Friday reported 33 fatalities from a total of 252 fire incidents that occurred in the state from January to September.

Paul Aboi, the Director of the State Fire Service made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna.

Aboi affirmed that the fire service successfully rescued 15 individuals, but unfortunately, four individuals sustained injuries during the same timeframe.

“The service saved property worth about N3.4 billion, while others worth N2.2 billion were destroyed within the period under review,’’ he said.

He stated that the fire service, working in synergy with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), recorded 21 auto-fire accidents with some deaths.

The director emphasized that the service is putting forth its best efforts to minimize fire incidents by providing education to residents regarding fire safety precautions.

Aboi advised residents to observe simple safety procedures to stem the tide of fire outbreaks in all parts of the state.

He urged, ”The residents need to be extra careful during the dry season because more fire outbreaks occur during the period.”