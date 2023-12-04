Kaduna: FG Settles N52m Fines, Compensation For 399 Inmates

As part of the efforts to decongest the Correctional Centres, the Federal Government has settled N52 million in fines and compensation for 399 inmates at various centres across Kaduna State.

Dr Ado Saleh, the Comptroller of Correctional Service, Kaduna State, disclosed this during the inauguration of the initiative at Zaria on Monday.

He said that 110 inmates were earlier released at Kaduna, adding that the ceremony in Zaria was a continuation of the programme that was designed and implemented by the Federal Government.

Saleh said, “We are here to release 68 inmates from Zaria, Makarfi, Soba and Ikara Correctional Centres.”

“In total, 399 inmates in Kaduna State were marked to be released at the cost of N52 million.

“The commencement of the programme is simultaneously taking place at Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria to see the release of 281 across the state.

“Of the 281 to be released across Kaduna State during the ceremony 68 inmates were from Zaria Zone,” he said.

The comptroller explained that of the 68 inmates, 43 were from Zaria, 19 from Soba, 5 from Makarfi and 19 were from Ikara Correctional Centres.

He added that each of the beneficiaries would be given N10,000 to pay as transport fare.

Earlier, Mr Olubunmi Ojo, Minister of Interior, said the initiative was to decongest the Correctional Centres by paying fines and compensations for inmates who were owing fines or compensation of one Naira to one million Naira.

Ojo, represented by Mr John Otuka, Assistant Legal Adviser, Federal Ministry of Interior, said that facilities and the centres across the country were over-stretched.

He added that the gesture was to reduce the number of inmates at the centres and leave the rest to the judiciary to act.

Ojo said that no fewer than 4068 inmates would benefit from the initiative across the country.

While speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Solomon Atambe, a resident of Railway Quarters, Sabon-Gari-Zaria commended the Federal Government for the invaluable gesture.

He urged the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture and “sin no more,” urging them to utilise the skills they acquired while in the facility.