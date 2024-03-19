Kaduna: Fear, Tension as Bandits Kidnap 87, Loot Shops in Fresh Attack

Barely 48 hours after attacking Dogon Noma Ungwan Community and abducting 14 residents, bandits have again attacked Kajuru-Station community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, kidnapping at least 87 persons. The bandits were also said to have attacked and looted nearby shops and made away with goods.

The attack took place on Sunday at about 10 pm when many of the residents were already asleep and others about going to bed. The Kaduna State Police Command spokesman Mansur Hassan and the state’s Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs were yet to react to the fresh attack as at the time of filing this report. Meanwhile, a youth leader in the area who confirmed the incident said the bandits also broke into some shops and stole food items and other valuables, adding that the gangsters invaded the village around 10 pm.

Also the Chairman of Kajuru Local Government Area, Ibrahim Gajere confirmed the attack, saying that the bandits made away with many residents. He disclosed that the constant attacks on Kajuru have left many residents in fear and not knowing what to do next. Following the new wave of attacks especially in Chikun and Kajuru local government areas, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa has also arrived the state to confer with Governor Uba Sani on the way forward towards ending the spate of attacks. Kajuru and Chikun Local Government Areas had in the past two weeks become the hotbed of kidnapping, causing fear and tension across the state.