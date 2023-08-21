Kaduna enrols 500,000 for contributory healthcare scheme in 3 years

The Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Agency (KADCHMA) yesterday said it has enrolled no fewer than 500,000 people into the scheme since its inception in 2020. KADCHMA Director General, Alhaji Abubakar Alhassan, disclosed this at the enrolment of 120 pregnant women into the scheme by Lifidi Jama’a Charity Foundation in Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

He said the figure comprised persons in the formal and informal sector, adding that 98 per cent coverage had been achieved for those in the formal sector of the state. “As regards the informal sector, largely made up of vulnerable groups, we are not where we expect to be, but we are making progress. The KADCHMA boss commended the foundation for its efforts at ensuring pregnant women were not left out of the scheme.

“Today is another milestone for us and you know what that translates to for these pregnant women. “It means that for the next one year, these 120 women will be doing their antenatal and eventually be put to bed under our scheme. “This will have a great impact in terms of maternal and neonatal indices in Kaduna State. In his remarks, founder and Chairman of the foundation, Alhaji Bashir Idris, said the gesture was borne out of the need to always reach out to the underprivileged in society. Idris said there was no better way to show gratitude to God for His many blessings upon one’s life than to assist the downtrodden.