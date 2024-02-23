Kaduna Electric Set To Refund Over- Billed Customers

The Kaduna Electric has said it is ready to refund overbilled customers in compliance with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (NERC) order, mandating distribution companies (DisCos) to to refund over- billed customers.

Recall that Kaduna Electric and other Discos in the country were sanctioned for no-compliance with NERC’s Capping order. They were also directed to ensure unmetered customers are not billed a certain threshold.

According to NERC, capping is aimed at aligning the estimated bills for unmetered customers with the measured consumption of metered customers on the same supply feeder.