Kaduna Electric Did Not Disengage 900 Staff – Management

The management of Kaduna Electric has said that it is incorrect that 900 staff members were affected in the recent restructuring of the electricity distribution company.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the company explained that “Services no longer required” letters were issued to only 450 employees.

It explained that the decision was made in response to significant operational and financial challenges that have hindered the company’s ability to meet its market and operational obligations.

It added that the restructuring, though difficult, is a necessary step to align the company with current market realities and create a more efficient workforce.

The management emphasized that this right-sizing initiative alongside capital investment is crucial for implementing impactful measures to improve operations and ensure sustainability.

Kaduna Electric said the statement was released to address the ongoing industrial action and recent staff restructuring.

It added that it was aimed to clarify the situation amidst widespread speculation and misinformation.

The company acknowledged public concerns and said it provided accurate information regarding these developments.

It said: “Kaduna Electric’s management has initiated a comprehensive transformation exercise to ensure the company’s long-term sustainability.

“Contrary to claims by labour unions that 900 staff members were affected, the company confirms that “services no longer required” letters were issued to 450 employees.

“This decision was made in response to significant operational and financial challenges that have hindered the company’s ability to meet its market and operational obligations.

“The restructuring, though difficult, is described as a necessary step to align the company with current market realities and create a more efficient workforce.”

It added: “Management emphasized that this right-sizing initiative alongside capital investment is crucial for implementing impactful measures to improve operations and ensure sustainability.

“Kaduna Electric expressed regret over the prolonged power outage caused by the industrial action, which lasted over 24 hours to some of our customers across our franchise. The company remains committed to resolving labour disputes amicably and restoring normal operations as quickly as possible.

“Management also thanked security agencies for their support during the industrial action, ensuring the safety of personnel and facilities during this challenging period.

“Kaduna Electric reassured its customers of its dedication to providing reliable power supply and apologized for the inconvenience caused by the outage.

“The company remains focused on overcoming its current challenges and emerging stronger to better serve its customers and stakeholders.”

