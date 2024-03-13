Kaduna Electric Condemns Workers’ Strike, Says Action Not Justified

The Management of Kaduna Electric has said that the strike embarked upon by members of the Nigerian Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) is completely unjustified and should be condemned by all well meaning Nigerians.

This was contained in a statement yesterday by Head, Corporate Communication, Kaduna Electric, Abdulazeez Abdullahi. He said: “For the union to choose this path at the very start of the Holy month of Ramadan and inflict more discomfort on hapless Nigerians by embarking on an ill-advised strike and forcing staff from carrying out their legitimate duties says a lot about its motive.

“For emphasis, the union’s demand for payment of outstanding pension arrears which is the supposed justification for forcing misery on citizens is part of the historic debts accumulated under two previous managements. One wonders why the union failed to prioritise the payments then until now. This is a clear indication that the union has other motives yet unknown to us.

“Since his assumption of office in January this year, the Administrator has demonstrated willingness to work with the unions to move Kaduna Electric forward. He has held a series of meetings with them to get their buy-in into his plans to turn the company around. It, therefore, beggars belief why NUEE has chosen the route of industrial action instead of coming round to discuss whatever perceived grievance it may have.”