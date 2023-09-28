Kaduna Electric Begins Refund To Customers for MAP Meters

Kaduna Electric announced that it had since started refunding customers who bought meters under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme. The company disclosed this in a statement issued in Kaduna and signed by Head of Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi.

“Management is delighted to inform its esteemed customers that it has since commenced the repayment of the cost of meters to customers who purchased their meters through the MAP Scheme.”

The statement said the repayment for the cost of the meters was in instalments through energy token when a customer purchased in line with the directives of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

It added that the repayment would be completed in 36 months from the date of commencement of first instalment. Earlier this month, NERC reviewed the costs of both Single Phase and Three Phase meters to N88,123 and N154, 622 (VAT inclusive) respectively.

With the new development, Kaduna Electric advised its customers to hurry and purchase their meters through its MAP vendors. Customers can visit any of the company’s offices across its franchise for further enquiries.