Kaduna Electric Announces 10% Increment For Staff

Kaduna Electric on Thursday announced a 10% increase in salaries across all staff categories, effective this month.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kaduna Electric, Dr Umar Hashidu, disclosed this during a recent meeting with the management team.

According to the statement made available to New Telegraph, the salary adjustment comes as a strategic response to motivating the staff, aimed at elevating the company’s overall performance despite the considerable challenges it currently faces.

Hashidu underscored that the decision also addresses the prevalent cost of living crisis in the country.

He disclosed the Disco’s board and management’s conviction that the salary increment will serve as a catalyst, and inspire staff to redouble their efforts to navigate the company through its current challenges.

He reiterated the Board’s unwavering commitment to prioritizing staff welfare as highlighted by the Board’s Chairperson, Ms. Rahila Thomas, when she led other Board members on a visit to the company recently. He hinted that this initial salary adjustment is part of a broader initiative.

He acknowledged the precarious state of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), and described it as being on life support.