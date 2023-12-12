Kaduna Drone Strike: Obi Visits Victims, Calls For Probe

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi has visited victims of the recent accidental military airstrike in Tudun Biri village, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

During his visit to the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital on Tuesday, Obi called for a thorough investigation into the incident and emphasized the need for increased funding for the military and other security agencies.

Obi stated that the nation has witnessed 16 accidental military bombings, resulting in over 500 casualties, yet decisive action has not been taken by the Federal Government to prevent recurrence.

READ ALSO:

He urged the government to allocate sufficient funds to enhance the operational efficiency of the military and security agencies.

The former governor of Anambra State stressed that robust support for the military is crucial in addressing contemporary and emerging security challenges facing the nation.

He called for accountability in the use of military force, emphasizing the importance of avoiding civilian casualties in operations.

Obi also proposed the establishment of a foundation to provide assistance to the victims of the Tudun Biri drone attack, particularly those who have been orphaned as a result of the incident.